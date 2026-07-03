Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Sells 166,156 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 166,156 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.2% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 127,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 275.4% during the first quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $10,824,500. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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