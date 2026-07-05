Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Sells 88,437 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,076 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 88,437 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 90,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,411,060 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,012 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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