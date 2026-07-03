Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 8,072 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $72,321,000 after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,422,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $202,114,000 after buying an additional 140,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of REGN opened at $654.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.60 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $654.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $726.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here