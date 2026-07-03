Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,113 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,059 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $102.09 and a 1-year high of $151.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here