Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,999 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,393,000 after purchasing an additional 108,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 154.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,062.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $503.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $409.99 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.00 and a 1-year high of $556.52. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $400.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here