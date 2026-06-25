Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.19% of DENTSPLY SIRONA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,343 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 593,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Brian P. Mckeon acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Gladden bought 9,985 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,726.98. This represents a 19.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,160 shares of company stock worth $351,179. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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