Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $960.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,065.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.51 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $993.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $927.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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