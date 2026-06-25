Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 63,632 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,411 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Oscar Health worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,227,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 587,043 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company's stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 target price on Oscar Health and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oscar Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oscar Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, Director Mario Schlosser sold 34,120 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $748,592.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,550,200.04. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Janet Liang sold 12,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $273,701.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 259,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,710.58. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 189,660 shares of company stock worth $4,283,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oscar Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oscar Health wasn't on the list.

While Oscar Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here