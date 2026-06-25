Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,712 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 111,243 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.9% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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