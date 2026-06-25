Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,053 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 35,172 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 431.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333,986 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $85,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,423,004.42. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206 over the last 90 days. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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