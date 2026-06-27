Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in Moody's were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody's in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Moody's during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Moody's during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody's during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody's during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Moody's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $450.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.90 and a 200-day moving average of $466.72. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. Moody's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $402.28 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Moody's's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody's from $526.00 to $489.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moody's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $541.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Insider Activity at Moody's

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total transaction of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,189 shares in the company, valued at $35,067,397.71. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $2,137,306. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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