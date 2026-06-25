Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 197,867 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 329,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 209,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 30,643 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer won FDA approval for an expanded IBRANCE regimen in metastatic breast cancer, a meaningful commercial and pipeline win for its oncology franchise.

Pfizer won FDA approval for an expanded IBRANCE regimen in metastatic breast cancer, a meaningful commercial and pipeline win for its oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: The company advanced a pediatric pneumococcal “catch-up” vaccine into Phase 3, adding another potential growth catalyst to the pipeline.

The company advanced a pediatric pneumococcal “catch-up” vaccine into Phase 3, adding another potential growth catalyst to the pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer declared a $0.43 third-quarter dividend, extending its long streak of quarterly payouts and supporting the stock’s income profile.

Pfizer declared a $0.43 third-quarter dividend, extending its long streak of quarterly payouts and supporting the stock’s income profile. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer reaffirmed its FY 2026 outlook despite leadership change chatter, which may help reassure investors but does not materially change the near-term growth story.

Pfizer reaffirmed its FY 2026 outlook despite leadership change chatter, which may help reassure investors but does not materially change the near-term growth story. Negative Sentiment: Sigvotatug vedotin missed its primary survival goal in Phase 3 lung cancer testing, renewing concerns about Pfizer’s oncology pipeline momentum and contributing to the stock’s weakness. Article Title

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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