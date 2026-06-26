Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 110.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,191 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 672,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 60,497 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $260,460,000 after purchasing an additional 511,763 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,052,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,212 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,804 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $489,370,000 after buying an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Crown Castle Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:CCI opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is presently 175.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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