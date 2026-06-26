Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,456 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 13,233 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.9%

ABT stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.30.

Read Our Latest Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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