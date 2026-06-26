Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 210.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $545.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE SPGI opened at $395.41 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business's 50-day moving average is $421.79 and its 200 day moving average is $453.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here