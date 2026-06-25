Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 21,442 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,418 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 21,442 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.2% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 113,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $15,025,558.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,448,500. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.6%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $135.87. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is presently 57.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ConocoPhillips, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ConocoPhillips wasn't on the list.

While ConocoPhillips currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here