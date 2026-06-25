Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Further Reading

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