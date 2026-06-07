Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $189.70 Million Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,446 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 60,916 shares during the period. Plexus comprises about 2.1% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 4.82% of Plexus worth $189,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Plexus by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Plexus by 70.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter worth $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 583.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLXS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,388 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,520. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,471 shares of company stock worth $5,565,401 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Plexus Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $273.01 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $292.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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