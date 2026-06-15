Fieldview Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,982 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $80.34 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. President Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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