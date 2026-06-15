Fieldview Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Nordson by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 39,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $104,102,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,616 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $163,093,000 after buying an additional 376,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $288.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $207.08 and a one year high of $305.28. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $280.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Weiss Ratings raised Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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