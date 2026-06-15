Fieldview Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,240 Samsara Inc. $IOT

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Get Samsara alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Samsara by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Samsara by 953.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Samsara by 194.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.76, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IOT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Samsara from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 31,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $970,038.01. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,583,217.76. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $19,802,808.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,256,487 shares in the company, valued at $72,816,835.49. This trade represents a 21.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,976,173 shares of company stock worth $155,523,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Samsara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Samsara wasn't on the list.

While Samsara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here