Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,752 Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,584,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,226,335,000 after purchasing an additional 399,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,299,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,216,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,131 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 8,068,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,417,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,621,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,290,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $264,951.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,066 shares in the company, valued at $562,637.58. This represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,400. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 71,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $36.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company's 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.37 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.Moderna's quarterly revenue was up 260.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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