Fieldview Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,693 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $291.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.64 and a 200 day moving average of $272.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.07 and a twelve month high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.59.

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Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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