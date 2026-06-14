Fieldview Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,189 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock after selling 67,342 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,112. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,834,290. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 117,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,466 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.76 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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