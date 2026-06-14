Fieldview Capital Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 644.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,079 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the company's stock worth $131,941,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 253,348 shares of the company's stock worth $57,378,000 after buying an additional 221,985 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $41,712,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DoorDash Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $410,563.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,106 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,006.04. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 128,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,615,850.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Article Title

DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Positive Sentiment: The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Article Title

The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Article Title

DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a buy rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Article Title

BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Neutral Sentiment: Promotional coverage around World Cup discounts and broader stock-performance articles may have limited direct impact on the shares, but they add to overall visibility around the brand. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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