Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,863,048 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,839,153,000 after acquiring an additional 783,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,044,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,394,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $977,638,000 after acquiring an additional 213,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,996,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $891,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Microchip Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.18.

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Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $95.24 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $333,220.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,428.51. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $36,879,915.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,495,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $840,663,616.65. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 553,302 shares of company stock worth $49,673,635 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Further Reading

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