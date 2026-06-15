Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,396 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $123,403,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,507,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 404,356 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,173,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $119,062,000 after purchasing an additional 237,895 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,020,349.83. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $354.37 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.08 and a 52-week high of $397.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $361.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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