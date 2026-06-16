Fieldview Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Fieldview Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,351 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company's stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company's stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. BJ's Wholesale Club's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $1,520,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,905. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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