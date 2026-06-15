Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,263 shares of the company's stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Communications

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $578,979.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,606.24. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $653,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 141,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,130,002.24. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,194. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $93.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.77. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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