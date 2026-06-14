Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,724 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $127.99 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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