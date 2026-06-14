Fieldview Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Free Report) by 421.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for about 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Garmin were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Garmin by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Garmin by 40.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Garmin by 51.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Garmin by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $238.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $273.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.02 and a 200 day moving average of $226.81.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 23.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $475,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,197,317.59. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett sold 643 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.57, for a total value of $169,475.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,607,978.89. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $249.00 target price on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Garmin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Garmin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin's products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin's product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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