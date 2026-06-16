Fieldview Capital Management LLC Sells 5,956 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 18,594 shares of the company's stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Dockside LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $1,885,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $6,050,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in MongoDB by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company's stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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MongoDB Trading Up 3.3%

MDB opened at $354.18 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -957.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,236.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.05.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,453,500. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,616 shares of company stock valued at $41,956,174. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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