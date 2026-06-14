Fieldview Capital Management LLC Sells 7,577 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Fieldview Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Analog Devices by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Analog Devices by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,702 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 661.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,500,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,442 shares of company stock worth $40,011,004. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $417.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average price is $391.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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