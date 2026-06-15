Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,304 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Amphenol by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $153.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.08 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.58. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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