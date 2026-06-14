Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,850 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,478,300.40. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $1,076.03 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $682.08 and a 12-month high of $1,106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $920.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $862.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.United Rentals's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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