Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 196,457 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 7,683.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,014 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 196,457 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.38% of HubSpot worth $79,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,683,659,000 after buying an additional 345,524 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $776,714,000 after buying an additional 476,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,895 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $537,453,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $259,930,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 353,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,770,000. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $234,946,698. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares valued at $6,233,049. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $211.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.71 and a 200-day moving average of $283.10. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $173.25 and a one year high of $610.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $225.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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