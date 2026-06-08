Fiera Capital Corp Buys 379,056 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670,811 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 379,056 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.99% of GitLab worth $62,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 124.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GitLab from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut GitLab from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

Key Stories Impacting GitLab

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 0.96. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.23 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. GitLab's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 700,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $16,067,501.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458.75. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,887,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,018,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $373,203,537.35. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,392,308 shares of company stock worth $31,654,249. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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