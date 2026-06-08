Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 647,681 Dollar General Corporation $DG

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 647,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,993,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.29% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $103.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Key Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore dropped their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here