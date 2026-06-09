Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 216.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $543.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $448.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.37 and a fifty-two week high of $550.18. The firm's 50 day moving average is $455.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 42.63 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Ameriprise Financial's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,789.56. This trade represents a 50.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,934,729. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report).

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