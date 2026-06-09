Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,348 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 105,388 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.41% of Dorman Products worth $53,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 827 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dorman Products by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 417 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total transaction of $97,607.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,924.11. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM stock opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.29. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $166.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The business had revenue of $528.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DORM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dorman Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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