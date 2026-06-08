Fiera Capital Corp Has $159.53 Million Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,526 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 23,066 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.12% of Lowe's Companies worth $159,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 340,335 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $82,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 24,174 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1,004.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 70,179 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 63,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.0%

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $210.81 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $230.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.65. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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