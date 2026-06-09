Fiera Capital Corp Has $38.81 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR - Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,448 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $38,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 61.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,697 shares of the bank's stock worth $75,833,000 after buying an additional 230,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 166,900 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,040 shares of the bank's stock worth $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $133.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.7%

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $148.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $587.29 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.86%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

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