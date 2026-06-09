Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,021 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 195,795 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.85% of Dolby Laboratories worth $52,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 622 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7,955.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 725 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.75.

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Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $395.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 80,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,425,104.70. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $426,382.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 118,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,603,595.74. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,791 shares of company stock worth $2,231,653. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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