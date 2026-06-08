Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,835,522 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 1,889,359 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fiera Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.97% of Restaurant Brands International worth $466,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotia upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $72.60 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is 91.55%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,469,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 162,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,417.96. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $2,238,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 165,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,364,891.47. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $26,198,650 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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