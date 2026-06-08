Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,497 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 63,968 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of NIKE worth $77,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 268.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in NIKE by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Stock Up 0.2%

NKE stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is 108.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. CICC Research lowered shares of NIKE from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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