Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,920 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $164,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $401.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $382.39 and its 200 day moving average is $329.22. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

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Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

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