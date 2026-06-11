Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Walmart were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $120.59 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.43 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $959.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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