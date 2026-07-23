Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 106,707 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) by 17,873.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,304 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 106,707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,243 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 105,726 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,238.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,551 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 349.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 538,681 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 418,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company's stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.82 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. American Eagle Outfitters's payout ratio is 30.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $48,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $48,498.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 8.95% of the company's stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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