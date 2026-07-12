Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 215,739 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,085 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of GE Aerospace worth $175,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 19.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 450,383 shares of the company's stock worth $135,484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,257 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.1%

GE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.33. 2,334,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,848. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $251.40 and a 1 year high of $382.97. The firm's 50 day moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.23. The stock has a market cap of $374.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here