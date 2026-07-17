Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 41,446 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 185.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,847 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $136.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.Agilent Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agilent Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agilent Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Agilent Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here